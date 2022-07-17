Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Citigroup

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $105.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.53.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile



Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

