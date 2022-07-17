Sentinel Protocol Market Cap Achieves $31.13 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $31.13 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024137 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014076 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004998 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.