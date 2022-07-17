Serum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $99.91 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Serum has a market cap of $278.03 million and $99.91 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00004990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Serum Profile

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

