Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Update

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the June 15th total of 52,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Price Performance

Seven Hills Realty Trust stock traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 10.76. 11,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,674. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1-year low of 9.92 and a 1-year high of 11.85.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seven Hills Realty Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:SEVN Get Rating ) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Seven Hills Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

