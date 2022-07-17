SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 34,922 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,921 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,922 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,696,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,004,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $39,222,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB opened at $58.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.57. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.91%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

