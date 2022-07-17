SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 77,368 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,368 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $26,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Criteo by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Criteo by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,778 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Criteo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,812,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,065,000 after acquiring an additional 197,745 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 794,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Criteo by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 940,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 230,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $22.03 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.80 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

