SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 568,402 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 568,402 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $181.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.14) to GBX 2,550 ($30.33) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($33.90) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,628.43.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

