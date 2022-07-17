SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 219.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,457 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $22,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,437,000 after acquiring an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $833,460,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,359,000 after purchasing an additional 413,667 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,831,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,957,000 after purchasing an additional 337,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $140.09 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

