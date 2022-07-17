SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 68,967 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Mondelez International by 440.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

