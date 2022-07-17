SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 58,468 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,468 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

