Sheets Smith Investment Management Buys New Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. FMC comprises 1.3% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $100.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.59.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

