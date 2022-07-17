Sheets Smith Investment Management Sells 111,077 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Sheets Smith Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,077 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sheets Smith Investment Management owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,635,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 227.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 63,945 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 41,377 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

FDIS opened at $62.04 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55.

