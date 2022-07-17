Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GNC. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.84) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.08) to GBX 130 ($1.55) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Greencore Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of LON GNC opened at GBX 95.75 ($1.14) on Thursday. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 91.75 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 149.70 ($1.78). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.67. The firm has a market cap of £504.19 million and a P/E ratio of 1,915.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.