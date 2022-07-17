Short Interest in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Grows By 78.1%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the June 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BHIL. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Price Performance

Shares of Benson Hill stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. 720,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,549. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $92.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. Analysts expect that Benson Hill will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Further Reading

