Short Interest in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Increases By 87.0%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 716,200 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 383,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cadre Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CDRE traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,116. Cadre has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at $3,925,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $10,967,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $2,542,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

