Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Increases By 60.6%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Ceapro Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of CRPOF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Ceapro has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceapro had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

