Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Decreases By 50.8%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DDHRF opened at $3.50 on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

About Dream Impact Trust

(Get Rating)

Read More

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.