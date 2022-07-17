Short Interest in DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Decreases By 48.5%

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DSDVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DSV A/S from 1,618.00 to 1,450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DSV A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,496.25.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $71.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

