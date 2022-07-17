Short Interest in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Decreases By 62.4%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 10,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 186,911 shares of company stock valued at $73,686 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DURECT by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 113,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,454,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 53,168 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.45. 327,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,979. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $102.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.47. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on DURECT in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

