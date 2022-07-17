Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Grows By 82.2%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the June 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of DLNG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.09. 28,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,359. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.75. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.