Short Interest in EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Drops By 57.6%

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 602,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EBET Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBET traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,928. EBET has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EBET had a negative net margin of 117.26% and a negative return on equity of 96.71%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EBET

About EBET

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of EBET by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EBET during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in EBET by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EBET by 22.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EBET during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

