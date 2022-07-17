Short Interest in EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Drops By 57.6%

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,500 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the June 15th total of 602,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
EBET Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EBET traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,928. EBET has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.
EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EBET had a negative net margin of 117.26% and a negative return on equity of 96.71%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter.
About EBET
EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.
