Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Rises By 93.7%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.50) to €5.70 ($5.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of EDPFY opened at $46.49 on Friday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.