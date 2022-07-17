Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Expands By 100.0%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGR traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. 2,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

