Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Decreases By 37.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 862,400 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,013,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 525,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,597. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
