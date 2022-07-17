Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Decreases By 37.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 862,400 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,013,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 525,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,597. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,543,000 after buying an additional 1,708,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,451,000 after buying an additional 1,462,745 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,682,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,791.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 618,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,675,000 after buying an additional 617,650 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.