Short Interest in Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Declines By 34.3%

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 470,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Fobi AI Stock Down 9.7 %

FOBIF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.50. Fobi AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.62.

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Fobi AI had a negative return on equity of 166.87% and a negative net margin of 981.31%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

