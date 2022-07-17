Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Increases By 100.0%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Genus Stock Performance

Shares of GENSF stock remained flat at $30.00 on Friday. Genus has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22.

Get Genus alerts:

About Genus

(Get Rating)

See Also

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.