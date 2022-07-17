Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Increases By 100.0%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.
Genus Stock Performance
Shares of GENSF stock remained flat at $30.00 on Friday. Genus has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22.
About Genus
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genus (GENSF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.