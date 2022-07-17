Short Interest in Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Declines By 50.0%

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Giga-tronics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGA remained flat at $1.10 during midday trading on Friday. 56 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06. Giga-tronics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Giga-tronics Company Profile
