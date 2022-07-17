Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Declines By 49.5%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the June 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VIII Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GIIX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Gores Holdings VIII has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Gores Holdings VIII Company Profile

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

