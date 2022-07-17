Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Decreases By 35.0%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,834,300 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 2,821,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,427,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

ETHE stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

