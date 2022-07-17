Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Drops By 45.3%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 391,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on IGIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.
IGM Financial Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
