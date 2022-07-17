Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Drops By 45.3%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 391,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on IGIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.73. The company had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.4368 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.