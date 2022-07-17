Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Decreases By 51.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the June 15th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IBTD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.88. 63,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

