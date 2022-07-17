Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Increases By 91.1%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,200 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the June 15th total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.6 days.
Japan Post Price Performance
JPHLF stock remained flat at $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. Japan Post has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $8.70.
About Japan Post
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Post (JPHLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.