Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Increases By 91.1%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,200 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the June 15th total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.6 days.

Japan Post Price Performance

JPHLF stock remained flat at $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. Japan Post has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

About Japan Post

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

