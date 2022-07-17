Short Interest in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Drops By 45.4%

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 11,230,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,387.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 117,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,387.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 109,052 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,366,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in KBR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. 1,448,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,486. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90. KBR has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 1.24.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

