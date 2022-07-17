Short Interest in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Increases By 51.7%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kenon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

KEN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 81,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. Kenon has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 267.63% and a return on equity of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 577.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,598,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

