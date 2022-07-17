Short Interest in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Rises By 97.8%

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Markforged by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,580,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after buying an additional 3,398,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Markforged by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,260,928 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 1st quarter valued at $10,582,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Markforged by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,856,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after buying an additional 1,596,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

MKFG traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $2.11. 1,974,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,170. Markforged has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $396.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. Equities analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MKFG. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Markforged in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

