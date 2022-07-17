Short Interest in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Decreases By 50.0%

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSAC remained flat at $9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,587. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Institutional Trading of Medicus Sciences Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 2.0% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 131,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 113,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 370.7% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

