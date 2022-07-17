Short Interest in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Drops By 48.3%

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mission Advancement in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mission Advancement by 40.0% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Mission Advancement by 26.7% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Mission Advancement by 109.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Mission Advancement in the fourth quarter valued at $2,109,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Advancement alerts:

Mission Advancement Stock Performance

Shares of Mission Advancement stock remained flat at $9.80 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,055. Mission Advancement has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Mission Advancement Company Profile

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Advancement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Advancement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.