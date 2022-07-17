Short Interest in NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Decreases By 60.2%

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the June 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 117,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,351. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $665,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NantHealth

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.