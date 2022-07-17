Short Interest in NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Increases By 56.3%

NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NextMart Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NXMR remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,885,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140,741. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. NextMart has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

NextMart Company Profile

NextMart, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

