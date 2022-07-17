Short Interest in Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Declines By 42.7%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the June 15th total of 447,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.3 days.

Northern Star Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NESRF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,411. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. Northern Star Resources has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $8.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Star Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Paulsens, Tanami, and Bronzewing projects.

