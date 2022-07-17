Short Interest in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Increases By 83.3%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NOM stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 12,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.49. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $16.46.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NOM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.