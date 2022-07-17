Short Interest in Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Decreases By 39.6%

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146.0 days.

Oracle Co. Japan Price Performance

OTCMKTS OCLCF remained flat at $57.29 during midday trading on Friday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14. Oracle Co. Japan has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

Get Oracle Co. Japan alerts:

About Oracle Co. Japan

(Get Rating)

Read More

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.