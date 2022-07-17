Short Interest in Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Decreases By 39.6%

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2022

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146.0 days.

Oracle Co. Japan Price Performance

OTCMKTS OCLCF remained flat at $57.29 during midday trading on Friday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14. Oracle Co. Japan has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

About Oracle Co. Japan

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.