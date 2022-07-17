Short Interest in Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Decreases By 39.6%

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 146.0 days.
Oracle Co. Japan Price Performance
OTCMKTS OCLCF remained flat at $57.29 during midday trading on Friday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14. Oracle Co. Japan has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $92.00.
About Oracle Co. Japan
