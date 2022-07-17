Short Interest in Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Drops By 44.4%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Orica Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLDY remained flat at $10.89 during midday trading on Friday. 27 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. Orica has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $12.25.

Orica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.0784 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

Further Reading

