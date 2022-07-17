Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Increases By 57.3%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on OXBR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 4.1 %
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxbridge Re (OXBR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.