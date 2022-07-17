Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Increases By 57.3%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OXBR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,871. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $19.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.

About Oxbridge Re

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.