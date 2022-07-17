Short Interest in Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Drops By 46.4%

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,279,100 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the June 15th total of 2,387,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,279.1 days.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

Pharming Group stock remained flat at $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. Pharming Group has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.