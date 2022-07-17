Short Interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Grows By 99.6%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pingtan Marine Enterprise

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PME traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 55,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Further Reading

