Short Interest in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Drops By 35.0%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 593,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 350,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,878 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRGB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

