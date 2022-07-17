Short Interest in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Grows By 50.4%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the June 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock worth $491,934. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Smartsheet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Up 1.8 %

SMAR stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,464. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.