Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expands By 78.5%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 476,700 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the June 15th total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sonim Technologies Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,984,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,584. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 65.77% and a negative return on equity of 264.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Wang bought 13,928,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $11,699,999.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,928,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Hao Peter Liu bought 952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $800,000.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Wang bought 13,928,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,699,999.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,928,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,999.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,759 shares of company stock valued at $13,665. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonim Technologies stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) by 163.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Sonim Technologies worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

