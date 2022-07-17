Short Interest in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Declines By 55.3%

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter.

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOLN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,701. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95.

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.8438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

